Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on Monday (January 3) and informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, several celebs from the industry has tested positive for the deadly virus. Suddenly, we can see that a huge number of individual are getting contacted to coronavirus again. She wrote, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

