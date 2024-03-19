Youtuber Elvish Yadavwho was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday, March 17, for supplying illegal drugs at rave parties. Elvish Yadav was sent to 14 days of judicial custody for suspected snake venom usage as a recreational drug at various rave parties organised by him. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner even confessed to his crime during the recent questioning. In the latest updates on the case, it's been uncovered why Elvish was involved in these activities. According to recent reports, the 26-year-old supplied snake venom at rave parties not just for money but also to boost his image and swag and to expand his fanbase. The intentions behind the crime sound as terrible as the crime itself! Elvish Yadav Confesses to Arranging Snake Venom at Rave Parties – Reports.

Elvish Yadav Supplied Snake Venom To Expand His Fan Base:

