Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida police yesterday, March 17. The 26-year-old Youtuber and social media figure was sent to 14 days of judicial custody for suspected snake venom usage as a recreational drug at rave parties organized by him. In the latest updates coming up on March 18, it is reported that during his questioning, Elvish has confessed to meeting the other accused arrested for supplying the snake venom last year. The five others who were involved in the case, Rahul, Teetunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath, are all out on bail. Elvish Yadav Sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody in Snake Venom-at-Rave Case (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Confesses to Arranging Snake Venom at Rave Parties:

