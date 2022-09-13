The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway and one of the key highlights from the night is when host Kenan Thompson commented on Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life, with a Zendaya reference. To be precise, the SNL star said, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio." FYI, Leo has been in news for his breakup with Camila Morrone. Emmys 2022 Winners Live: Check Out the Big Wins of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards - See Full List of Winners.

