Erica Fernandes has decided to shift to Dubai and leave the country for better work opportunities. In conversation with a video content creator, who goes by the handle name Chai With Ahmad, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress has spoken about her decision at length. Seen in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she elaborates on how her skincare regime videos have broadened her horizons to explore her profession in Dubai. After Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes Collab for a New Project!

