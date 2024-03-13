Karan Kundrra fans would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to meet him both on-screen and off-screen. The actor has shared a perfect tip for spending their evening with him and his co-star Erica Fernandes. In a recent Instagram post, he showcased a giant screen set up for streaming their latest series, Love Adhura. Karan Kundrra captioned the post, “How are you spending your evening? Take a cue ;) #LoveAdhura STREAMING NOW!!! on @amazonminitv. Oh, and thank you for the love.” Now you know! Love Adhura is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. Karan Kundrra Celebrates His 39th Birthday With Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in Goa (Watch Video).

Karan Kundrra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

