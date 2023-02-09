Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 at IST 12 am. The series from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora and might even premiere a couple of hours before like most of the Amazon shows. This means fans can catch it on Feb 9 itself at 10 pm. OTT Releases Of The Week: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi on Amazon Prime Video, Penn Badgley’s You Season 4 on Netflix & More.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

New series #Farzi will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 10/02 (Friday). Created by director duo Raj and DK, and starring #ShahidKapoor, #VijaySethupathi, #KayKayMenon and #RaashiiKhanna. pic.twitter.com/TTgoSsJBdf — Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) January 5, 2023

