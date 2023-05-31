Holy Moly! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi and Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This news is definitely a shocker for all GHKKPM fans. While the leading ladies no longer are friends on Insta, Neil Bhatt (Virat) is still following Ayesha on IG. Earlier, rumour had it that there's tension between Ayesha and Aishwarya on sets, but nothing was confirmed. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi Confirms Quitting the Popular Star Plus Show.

GHKKPM's Sai and Pakhi Are No More Friends on Insta:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)