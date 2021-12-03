Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha) and Neil Bhatt (Virat) got married on November 30, 2021. The two had an intimate shaadi ceremony where only close friends and family were in attendance. Now, the newlywed has shared pics and videos from the marriage day on social media, in which and they look like a pair made in heaven. While Aishwarya could be seen in red attire, Neil, on the other hand, went all white in a sherwani.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

