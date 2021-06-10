Gossip Girl reboot's teaser had got us all excited to check out the new vibe and new tribe under the surveillance of an anonymous gossipmonger. But the trailer just doesn't match up. The characters have been named differently, perhaps to keep the anticipation of who is the Gossip Girl going much like the previous series. However, it dilutes the effect as Serena, Dan, Chuck and Blaire were iconic! The only thing we liked is voice acting by Kristen Bell who did the honours in the OG series as well. Hopefully, when the series starts airing on HBO Max from July 8, it will draw us in and make us XOXO to you too!

Check out the trailer of Gossip Girl

