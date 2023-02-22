Gurmeet Choudhary has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with his family. He visited the Hindu temple along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee, daughters Lianna and Divisha. He shared pictures from the visit on Instagram and captioned it as, “My birthday started with #Bappa’s blessing”. Gurmeet Choudhary Shares First Look of His New Show Maharana on Disney+ Hotstar (Watch Video).

Gurmeet Choudhary With Family At Siddhivinayak Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

