Harley Quinn Season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated superhero shows of the year. With it being almost two years since the last season came out, fans are ready for any new information on the upcoming outing. Luckily, showrunner Patrick Schumacher has revealed a new still from the season and has also confirmed a special announcement to take place soon. Joker 2: Sequel to First Film Rumoured To Be a Musical With Lady Gaga To Star As Harley Quinn.

Check Out The Still Below:

BEWARE… a special #Harlivy announcement drops TOMORROW! And it’s a real HOOT!🥂 pic.twitter.com/Jn8LdSpayn — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)