Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar will be the latest guest to grace Indian Idol 12's upcoming episode. Now, in the latest promo shared by the makers, we see Arunita Kanjilal performing on Tere Liye song from Veer Zara. To which, Javedji gets super impressed and says "Inhone Lata ji ki yaad dila di."

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)