Sony TV show Indian Idol 13 has rolled out a new season with the contestants making their ‘Dream Debut’. Now, Sanchari Sengupta will have the celebrities and the panel members smitten with her performance on evergreen Bollywood song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’. Indian Idol 13: Fans Disappointed With the Shortlisted Top 15 Contestants, Give a Shout Out to the Makers To Bring Back Rito Riba! (View Post).

Take a look:

Sanchari ke Dream Debut performance ne uda diya hai sabke hosh, aur mila hai dher saara compliments! 🥰 Shaamil hona mat bhuliye, Indian Idol 13, The Dream Debut mein! Iss shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!#IndianIdol13 #IndianIdol #TheDreamDebut pic.twitter.com/H8gsD4N9Ix — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 30, 2022

