Randeep Hooda's show Inspector Avinash finally released on JioCinema today. The show is based on the true life of Uttar Pradesh police officer Avinash Mishra who challenged the arms mafia. FYI, one can watch the series for free on the OTT platform. Inspector Avinash also stars Urvashi Rautela, Shalin Bhanot among others playing key roles. Inspector Avinash Trailer: Randeep Hooda Is a Ruthless Cop in This Sneak Peek of True Events-Inspired Series (Watch Video).

Inspector Avinash on JioCinema:

Watch Inspector Avinash Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)