Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, recently jetted off to France and has joined the Daaku Maharaaj actress in Cannes. On Tuesday (May 20), Orry took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video featuring him with the actress. In the video, Orry can be seen playfully taking a dig at Urvashi after she interrupted his dance to the "Dabidi Dibidi" song and accidentally hid his face with her gown. Sharing the clip, Orry humorously captioned it, "First Indian woman to capture Orry under her ballgown in Cannes after losing her parrot." The video will surely leave you in splits! Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Day 6 of Prestigious Film Festival, Netizens Call Her ‘First Actress To Blow Flying Kiss With Torn Dress’ (View Pics).

Orry Goes ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ With Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025

