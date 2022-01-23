Ishqbaaz actress Mansi Srivastava got hitched to Kapil Tejwani last night on January 22 in a wedding private ceremony. The ceremony had the actress' close family and friends and several co-stars. Some pictures from their wedding ceremony give a glimpse of the gala affair. Co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh share some unseen pics from the wedding.

Surbhi Chandna Poses Along With the Groom!

Actress Shrenu Parikh Shares Stills From Wedding

Mansi Srivastava and Fiancé Kapil Tejwani's Engagement Stills:

