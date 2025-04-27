Television actress Navina Bole, known for Ishqbaaz and Mile Jab Hum Tum, has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment in a recent interview. Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh on YouTube, Navina recalled a disturbing casting couch incident from 2004-2006, when Sajid allegedly asked her to strip to her lingerie during a meeting at his home, under the pretext of assessing her comfort level for a role in Heyy Babyy. Navina described Sajid as a “terrible man” who disrespected many women post her Gladrags days. She shared that Sajid justified his demand by referencing her past bikini appearances and repeatedly pressured her even after she refused. Despite her discomfort, she managed to escape the situation. Navina further revealed that Sajid contacted her again a year later, seemingly forgetting their previous encounter. Notably, Sajid Khan was also accused by multiple women during India’s #MeToo movement in 2018. ‘I Am Alive’! Sajid Khan Debunks Death Rumours With Goofy Video on Insta After People Confused Housefull Director With Namesake Late Mother India Actor - WATCH.

Navina Bole Accuses Filmmaker Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment

