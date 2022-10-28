It looks like the threat of war looms over the world as John Krasinski's titular CIA agent Jack Ryan is all set to go rogue. In an action packed trailer that features the threat of a nuclear war, it packs in a punch that only the tense world of Tom Clancy can bring about. Jack Ryan Season Three releases on December 21, 2022 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Jack Ryan: John Krasinski Starrer Amazon Prime Series To End With Season 4, a Possible Spinoff Is in Development.

Watch the Trailer:

