Jannat Zubair is one of the youngest social media sensations. She shared a reel with Mouni Roy on her social media and mentioned that she has something exciting in store for her fans and followers. It will be interesting to see what is her new project after her debut in the Punjabi cinema with Chole Kulche. Jannat Zubair Shares the First Look of Rooh From Her Punjabi Film Chole Kulche! (Watch Video).

