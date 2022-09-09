Dheeraj Dhoopar is a participant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors and it was only recently that he became a parent of a baby boy. This week, not only will he be seen giving a startling performance on Bollywood hit Bachna Ae Hasseno but will also reveal that wherever he is today in life is because of his family. According to a report in TOI, he will also reveal the name of his baby boy on the stage. Rubina Dilaik’s Reaction on Dheeraj Dhoopar Becoming a Father Will Surprise You! (Watch Video).

Take a look at the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

