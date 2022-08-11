Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently embraced fatherhood as he welcomed a baby boy with wife Vinny Arora. He took to social media to announce the same. Now as the actor is geared up for his stint in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, his co-participant Rubina Dilaik was asked by the media about her thoughts on Dheeraj becoming a father. In a video by Viral Bhayani, she looks surprised at first as she wasn’t aware of the news and then she congratulates Dheeraj. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: After Rubina Dilaik, Maddam Sir Actress Esha Kansara Comes on Board for Colors’ Dance Reality Show? (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look at the video:

