Shraddha Arya took to Instagram stories and clarified that she's 'not' doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the long note, the Kundali Bhagya actress mentioned how it'll be 'really difficult' for her to 'juggle two shows'. She ended her message by saying, "also, If I do Jhalak then I got to win Jhalak."Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Shines in Blue Cut-Out Dress With Mirrors at the Dance Reality Show’s Launch Event (Watch Video).

Shraddha Arya:

Shraddha Arya Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)