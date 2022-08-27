Urfi Javed turned heads as she graced Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's launch event in Mumbai on August 26. Even though all the confirmed list of participants were present at the bash, it was Urfi who stole the limelight in her shiny blue cut-out dress, which accentuated her toned body. She literally looked like a disco ball in her latest OOTD. Have a look. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants: From Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma to Faisal Shaikh – List of 12 Confirmed Participants for the Dance Reality Show!

Urfi Javed at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Launch Event:

View this post on Instagram

