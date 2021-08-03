The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on one and all. The latest we hear is that TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat who has worked in shows like Jodha Akbar, had his leg amputated. The actor went under surgery at Mumbai’s Bhaktivedanta Hospital.

Speaking about it to ETimes TV, he said, "It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the leg amputated till the knee.”

Check It Out:

TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat's leg amputated due to high diabetes https://t.co/SQJ26TCPFr Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat's leg amputated due to high diabetes pic.twitter.com/ai8d2w0I6c — Vishal verma (@Vishalverma111) August 3, 2021

