In a medical first, doctors at Japan's Kyoto University Hospital have successfully transplanted lab-grown insulin-producing cells into a woman with Type 1 diabetes, marking a significant step forward in diabetes treatment. The cells, derived from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, were transplanted under her skin in February, eliminating the need for daily insulin injections. The patient, who has since been discharged, is now able to produce insulin naturally without side effects. This pioneering procedure, led by Professor Daisuke Yabe, is part of ongoing clinical trials aimed at making this treatment widely available by the 2030s. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6 Jolts Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage.

Kyoto Hospital Transplants Lab-Grown Cells to Treat Diabetes

🇯🇵JAPAN HACKS DIABETES WITH LAB-GROWN CELL TRANSPLANT Kyoto University Hospital pulled off a medical first: they gave a woman with Type 1 diabetes lab-grown insulin cells made from induced pluripotent stem cells - and it’s working. She’s already out of the hospital, no side… https://t.co/TFtrtoWEDg pic.twitter.com/YLTzZyYOlY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)