Karan Kundrra shot to immense fame post his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Post then he has been doing quite some unique projects. Now, TOI reports that Karan will make a cameo appearance in Karan Boolani's directorial project. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. Tejasswi Prakash Shares Lovely Glimpses From Her Goa Vacay With Beau Karan Kundrra (Watch Video).

