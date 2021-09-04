TV and film actor Karenvir Bohra reached Sidharth Shukla’s house on September 2, to pay his final respect after Shukla's sudden death at the age of 40. Meanwhile, when Bohra was spotted outside Shukla's house he was left surprised after a paparazzo tagged him as 'gareeb' for arriving in a Ciaz car. Following this incident, Bohra took to Instagram and expressed his anger at the paparazzo and lashed at him, "So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearences? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name," the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said. Have a look.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

