Television actress Karishma Tanna who was supposedly dating businessman Varun Bangera has finally got engaged to him today (November 12). As per a report in ETimes TV, the couple exchanged the rings in a close-knit ceremony with only near and dear ones (family, friends) in attendance. The report also elaborates that Varun shared a cosy click with Karishma on his social media. FYI, the actress earlier today had shared a cake post with congratulations written over it.

Karishma Tanna's Cake Post:

Karishma Tanna Instagram

