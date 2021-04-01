Kathmandu Connection trailer is out and we see Inside Edge fame Amit Sial as DCP Samarth Kaushik in investigating the 1993 Mumbai Blast matter which leads to the murder of an officer. A hotelier is kidnapped and the chase to catch the mastermind look intense. Overall things lead to the culprit's den in Nepal and the mystery would be solved when the series is out on the Sony LIV app on April 23.

Kathmandu Connection Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)