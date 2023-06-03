The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have finally dropped the much-awaited promos of the upcoming reality show and it looks fun. The videos shared sees host, Rohit Shetty teasing next level 'darr' and 'kanoon'. The two clips out features Aishwarya Sharma-Anjum Fakih and Rohit Bose Roy-Daisy Shah. The stunt based reality show will air on Colors TV soon. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Update: Anjum Fakih Gets Eliminated from Reality Show After Ruhi Chaturvedi and Rohit Roy - Reports.

Watch KKK 13 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

KKK 13 to Air on Colors TV:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)