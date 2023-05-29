According to recent reports about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum Fakih has become the latest contestant to face elimination on the show, following the departures of Ruhi Chaturvedi and Rohit Roy. Rohit, unfortunately, suffered a significant injury during a daring stunt, leading to arrangements for his transportation back to Mumbai for additional medical attention. Although Rohit expressed disappointment, the show's producers are making every effort to retain his involvement in the competition. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik to Be Part of Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show - Reports.

