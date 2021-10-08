This is BIG news! As Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, confirmed a crossover of her show with Netflix's Riverdale. Sharing a pic on Instagram, she revealed that her character from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is all set to enter Riverdale Season 6.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka)

