A new series based on King Kong is reportedly in development at Disney+. The project is said to focus on the origins of the giant gorilla and will focus on a different Kong. It will also explore the mythology behind Skull Island. Alongside this, there is a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong in development as well which is not related to this project and is set in the Monsterverse with Adam Wingard returning to direct. Godzilla Vs Kong Follow-Up Film to Feature British Actor Dan Stevens.

Check Out The Tweet:

The Disney+ ‘KING KONG’ series will be a serialized action/adventure drama focusing on a new Kong. The series will explore King Kong’s origin story and the mythology behind Skull Island. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/2VOEwLyQ4w — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)