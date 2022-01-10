Kishwer Merchantt has shared a post on Suyyash Rai appreciating her husband for being so supportive in these times. Their baby boy Nirvair Rai, who is just four months old, has been tested positive for COVID-19. She has mentioned in her post how their son’s nanny was first tested positive for the virus, followed by their house help and also Suyyash’s partner too who lives with them. Kishwer writes, “And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!”

Nirvair Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19

