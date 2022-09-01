Koffee With Karan season 7 is adored by the OTT lovers. Recently, Kriti Sanon made an appearance with Tiger Shroff on the show. There is a segment where the celebrities have to call their celebrity friends and greet Karan Johar. Kriti was seen calling Prabhas during the segment and the trio shared some laughs as they greeted each other. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Heropanti Duo Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon All Set To Appear in Episode 9 of Disney+ Hotstar Show (Watch Promo Video).

Checkout the video below:

