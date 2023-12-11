In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, unmarried Bollywood heartthrobs Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor sit on the couch of revelation. In a promo video, Aditya, in a sharp suit, faces Karan Johar's questions about his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday, responding with, "Ask me no secrets, I will say no lies." He further shocks by saying, "Moving on." Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor hints at addressing breakup rumours with girlfriend Malaika Arora, expressing his determination to "end some rumours" on the show. Koffee With Karan 8: From Alia Bhatt, DeepVeer to Shah Rukh Khan - Rumoured Guests to Grace KWK Couch!.

Watch Latest Koffee With Karan 8 Promo Here

