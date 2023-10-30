In an exciting new promo for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, make a dashing appearance. Sunny Deol proudly labels the success of Gadar 2 as 'organic.' They also discuss their father Dharmendra's memorable kiss scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny Deol calmly responds, "He can do whatever he likes, and he can get away with it." Karan Johar adds a humorous touch with his punchline, suggesting that a man capable of using a handpump to destroy a country might also have a soft spot for teddy bears. Watch the Promo! Koffee With Karan Season 8: Five Candid Revelations Made by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar's Chat Show.

Koffee With Karan 8 Latest Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

