Recently Lando's ex-showrunner Justin Simien offered an update on the series when promoting his film Haunted Mansion saying that there has been no update on the show in years, and just a while later it was revealed that Lando himself, Donald Glover will be writing the series alongside his brother. While the news was met with a positive reception, Simien revealed on his socials that he found out that he was let go from the series through an Instagram post instead of being told by Lucasfilm officially. Lando: Showrunner Justin Simien Reveals There Haven't Been Any Updates on Donald Glover's Star Wars Series in 'Years'.

Check Out the Post:

Justin Simien found out he was fired from the #Lando series after reading an Instagram post pic.twitter.com/SJQnV1fPnO — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 31, 2023

"This is me finding out ... Donald is a national treasure ... Can't wait to see. Rooting for everybody Black" pic.twitter.com/LvCQLF8NlD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 31, 2023

