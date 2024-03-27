Tamil movie Lover, starring Manikandan and Gouri Priya, was released in the theatres on February 9, 2024. After a month of its theatrical release, the romantic drama is making its digital premiere. Debutant director Prabhu Ram Vyas helms Lover. The movie featuring Manikandan and Gouri Priya delves into the journey of Arun and Divya, whose six-year relationship begins to falter as they gradually grow apart. Lover has commenced its digital journey and has been available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since March 27. Lover Review: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With Manikandan's Emotional Romantic Drama!.

