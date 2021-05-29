Lucifer starring Tom Ellis and Lauren German has been among the most-watched series on Netflix since it dropped on the OTT platform. The fantasy thriller series has in total five seasons wherein the latest one has been divided into two halves. While the first half from the fifth season released last year, part B started streaming on May 28. And must say, fans of the show are going gaga over it. Some reactions also drop major spoilers, have a look. It is a mixed bag of emotions.

The Best!

Vibing With The Music!

The musical episode was pretty good. There was a reason why the characters went into song & the song was literally the feeling of the whole previous conversation. It was like instead of speaking, they were singing. It was so good. Plus, some songs broke my heart. #LuciferSeason5B — Mir🌺 (@biebshus) May 29, 2021

Yeah!

this scene where god and his archangel son are having consultation with linda is hillarious 🤣 #LuciferSeason5B pic.twitter.com/QNsEyNwRJV — n a t 🌸 (@__natxxi) May 29, 2021

Really?

when Michael saw Lucifer, kneeled, crying, blaming himself. when he believes that his twin is eternal selfish... Seeing him now blaming himself for Chloe's death. Michael's expression says it all, he can't believe how vulnerable his twin is until that time. #LuciferSeason5B pic.twitter.com/K5lV8zumu0 — pat; lucifer spoilers (@dxtectiveLuci) May 29, 2021

Hahaha!

I’m rewatching rn. Back at the end again... 😭😭 This cheers me up, I guess. 😭🥺 #LuciferSeason5B pic.twitter.com/wKJzNMbbKu — Lor💜 | Lucifer 5B | Spoilers (@chl0cif3er) May 29, 2021

Iconic!

Indeed!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)