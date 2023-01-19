Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's patriotic film Mission Majnu is all set to release on Netflix. The spy thriller which is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi will be premiering on the OTT platform around 1.30 PM IST on January 20. The movie narrates the story of a spy who's on a deadly mission to expose nuclear weapons program in Pak. Check it out. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Turns Spy to Infiltrate Pakistan and Defend India in This Netflix Thriller Co-Starring Rashmika Mandanna (Watch Video).

Mission Majnu on Netflix:

Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu 🇮🇳 Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di 🫡 Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. pic.twitter.com/9jtDe0Q56S — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 9, 2023

