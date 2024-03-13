Mohena Kumari Singh, known for her role as Kirti in YRKKH, announced her second pregnancy via Instagram. The actress, who welcomed her son Aayansh in April 2022, joyfully dances to "Aaoge Jab tum" song. Married to businessman Suyesh Rawat since 2019, Mohena left acting to focus on family. She shares her journey, finding deeper meaning in the song after experiencing motherhood, and eagerly awaits the arrival of her new bundle of joy. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Announces Pregnancy, Shares Beautiful Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump.

Mohena Kumari Singh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

