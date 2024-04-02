Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her husband and businessman Suresh Rawat. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star announced her pregnancy by posting a video on her Instagram where she could be seen dancing as she flaunted her baby bump. The couple, who are proud parents to their son Ayaansh, who was born in 2022, reportedly became parents to a baby girl on April 2. Mohena Kumari Singh Announces Second Pregnancy; YRKKH Actress Dances to ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ in Heartfelt Instagram Post! (Watch Video).

Mohena Kumari Singh Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Suyesh Rawat

