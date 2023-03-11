Actor Ashish Kapoor and Vidhi Yadav's Colors Tv show Molkki 2 - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha to go off air soon. According to Tellychakkar, March 12 will be the last day of the shoot. Speaking about the storyline, the show focus on the hardships of a woman defying patriarchal norms and societal barriers, and depicts Bhoom's (Vidhi Yadav) journey, who wants to lead an artist's life, but is compelled to marry a Thakur under the archaic practice of molkki (buying brides). Molkki-Rishton Ki Agnipariksha Season 2: Vidhi Yadav, Ashish Kapoor Roped In To Play Lead Roles in Colors’ Show.

Check The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)