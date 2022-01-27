Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are married! The duo tied the knot in Goa today. The actress’ colleague and close friend Arjun Bijlani has shared the couple’s picture from their wedding ceremony and they look like a match made in heaven. The couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire for their matrimony.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Wedding Pic

Mr And Mrs Nambiar

