Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta was under scanner for her recent makeup tutorial video in which she unknowingly used a casteist slur. The actress even issued a lengthy apology on Twitter regarding the same but now FIR has registered against the actress by Mumbai Police.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

FIR registered against TV actor Munmun Dutta for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)