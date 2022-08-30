Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza will soon be seen in a music video titled Naach Baby. Sunny Leone took to her social media handle and unveiled the first poster of the video. Naach Baby has been sung by popular singers Bhoomi Trivedi and Vipin Patwa. A Machaao Music presentation, Naach Baby is produced by Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain, and Meet Ahir. It is choreographed and directed by Punit J Pathak. Naach Baby is set to start streaming on all the leading platforms from September 6, 2022. Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza Team Up for a Music Video!

Take a look at the poster below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)