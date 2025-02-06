Nora Fatehi is captivating the global stage with her latest track, "Snake", a powerful collaboration with Jason Derulo. The song has taken the world by storm, soaring to the second spot globally on YouTube, right behind "APT" by Rosé and Bruno Mars. Its infectious rhythms and mesmerising visuals have garnered widespread acclaim, further elevating Nora’s international prominence. As per Filmfare in an interview, Nora expressed her amazement at the track's success, stating, “It’s amazing! Seeing Snake reach #2 globally is a dream. To be in the same space as artists like Bruno Mars and Rosé is just incredible. It means so much to me that people are really connecting with my music,” she said. ‘Snake’: Nora Fatehi’s Belly Dance Meets Jason Derulo’s R&B Vibe in This Cross-Cultural Anthem of 2025! (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's "Snake" Is Winning Hearts Globally

