Fans eagerly anticipate the return of Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 on TV. As we all know, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name has been doing rounds among speculated cast members, alongside others like Sumbul Touqeer and Ankita Lokhande. Recent reports hint at the possibility of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and actor Shehzada Dhami from YRKKH being paired in the supernatural series. Though not officially confirmed, sources suggest a strong likelihood of their appearance in the upcoming season. However, an official announcement is still pending. Stay tuned to know! Naagin 7: Pratik Sehajpal to Romance Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show – Reports.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary With shehzada Dhami In Naagin 7?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)